Telangana: FCI extends deadline for supply of custom milled rice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: In a major relief to millers as well as the State government, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has extended the deadline for supply of custom milled rice (CMR) for paddy pertaining to the last (2021-22) Vaanakalam (Kharif) season. Following efforts of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and his team, the FCI agreed to extend the deadline for supply of CMR to November 30.

About 70 lakh tonnes of paddy was produced last year, which would result in CMR of around 50 lakh tonnes after milling. The FCI agreed to procure the entire paddy and around 25 lakh tonnes have been supplied till date. Considering delay on part of the millers, the FCI agreed to extend the deadline allowing the millers to supply the CMR by November 30.

Further, the FCI also agreed to purchase around four lakh tonnes of fortified boiled rice pertaining to last (2021-22) Yasangi (Rabi) season. This would be additional to the already agreed boiled rice of eight lakh tonnes, taking the total quantity of fortified boiled rice to 12 lakh tonnes for 2021-22 Yasangi season. This would ensure a benefit of Rs 180 crore to the State government.