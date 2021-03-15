Telangana: Firefighters gear up for exigencies in summer

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department asks fire stations to be prepared for any eventuality

Hyderabad: With the mercury continuing to soar and the day temperatures in particular registering a considerable rise, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is gearing up to ensure safety of citizens and their property. To begin with, the department has asked all the fire stations across the State to be prepared for any eventuality. It instructed the firemen to check the functioning of their communication system and immediately take up repairs of the fire tenders, if needed, so as to prevent problems while attending exigencies.

“Vehicles are to be kept in good condition so as to reach the fire accident site at the earliest. Any delay would mean loss of life or more property damage. So we ensure all fire tenders are serviced before the onset of summer every year to avoid problems,” said V Papiah, Regional Fire Officer (RFO).

There are 134 fire stations across the Telangana State and 260 fire tenders with the department. The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department a few years ago had added bullet motorcycles equipped with water mist cylinders to rush to fire mishap spot before the big fire tenders reach. To avoid shortage of manpower, the department advised the firemen to take “leaves” only if unavoidable during the peak summer days. “If the situation warrants we cancel the leaves of our personnel and ask them to report for duty,” he said.

In the run up to the scorching months of summer, the department also conducted an analysis of fire prone areas in the State and conducted awareness programmes as well. “An analysis was done based on the fire mishaps reported in last two to three years by the station fire officers in their jurisdiction. After the study, the local fire officials visited the areas and conducted field inspections,” the RFO explained.

The department also informed about the reasons behind fire accidents to the local municipal and revenue authorities and sought their help in preventing such instances in future.

Public told to take precautions

In view of the rise in temperatures and increase in calls of fire mishaps, the Fire Department asked the public to inform immediately on Dial 101 if they notice fire or smoke anywhere. At the same time, the department requested the citizens to take precautions to prevent fire mishaps at their establishments and houses. The department also urged the public to give way to fire tenders which are on way to fire mishap site and avoid crowding the area of mishap and pose hurdles in movement of their vehicles.