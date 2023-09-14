Blaze at garment shop in Delhi injures 3 fire personnel

The fire in the garments shop was doused around 2.55 am on Thursday, they said.

By PTI Published Date - 01:42 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

New Delhi: Three firefighters were injured during an operation as a blaze broke out at a garment shop in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

According to the fire department, they received information abut the blaze around 8.20 pm on Wednesday and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Three firemen got minor injuries during the operation and they were given first aid, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire is not immediately known.

