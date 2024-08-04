| Telangana First Says Ktr As He Wishes State Delegation Headed To Us

Telangana First, says KTR as he wishes State delegation headed to US

Team headed by Chief Minster Revanth Reddy, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu leaves for US, South Korea to attract investments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 02:05 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Putting “Telangana first” above political differences, BRS working president KT Rama Rao extended his best wishes to the State delegation led by Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, which left for the US and South Korea to attract investments.

In a post on X, Rama Rao hoped that the State government would continue to build upon the strong foundation laid by the previous BRS regime and succeed in attracting investments to the State. “All the best,” he posted, stating that politics aside, for him and the BRS, it would always be ‘Telangana First’.

As a large contingent from the Telangana Government travels to the US and South Korea to attract investments, I want to take a moment to wish @revanth_anumula and @Min_Sridhar_Babu gaaru – “All the Best” I came across the schedule reported by some media outlets and I’m pleased… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 4, 2024

Rama Rao said Telangana’s policies and initiatives, along with the relationships nurtured over the years and persistent efforts, continue to attract significant new investments from marquee companies. He pointed out that the numerous announcements about the expansion of existing establishments were proof of Telangana’s thriving economic environment.

Under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said Telangana consistently prioritised creating a favourable ecosystem for economic growth.

“We pioneered several innovative policies, such as TS-IPASS, and invested significantly in both physical and social infrastructure,” he said, adding that these efforts attracted investments exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore and created over 24 lakh private sector jobs across various sectors over the last decade.