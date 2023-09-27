Congress has no warranty but is giving guarantees in Telangana: KTR

Speaking after handing over 369 2BHK houses to beneficiaries in four villages of Gambhiraopet mandal here, the Minister said though no one knew about implementation of the six guarantees, there would be six things that would definitely take place if the Congress was voted to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday questioned the six ‘guarantees’ given by the Congress in Telangana, asking how it could give guarantees when the party itself had no warranty, especially after people across the country had rejected and dumped it in the dustbin.

Speaking after handing over 369 2BHK houses to beneficiaries in four villages of Gambhiraopet mandal here, the Minister said though no one knew about implementation of the six guarantees, there would be six things that would definitely take place if the Congress was voted to power.

One would be that power supply, which was of 24 hours now, would suffer. Drinking water, which was being supplied to each and every house via Mission Bhagiratha, would stop with women having to fight in front of water tankers on the streets for water.

The State government was supplying seeds and fertilizer to farmers on time without any trouble. If the Congress came to power, farmers would have to queue in front of police stations and shops for seeds and fertilizer.

The Congress style of changing Chief Ministers every year would take place as usual. Besides a decline in the condition of rural areas, the education and health sectors would also suffer, he said.

“Congress couldn’t give Rs.4000 pensions in Rajasthan, Karnataka or Chhattisgarh, but they have promised to give Rs.4000 pensions in Telangana. They make these promises only for votes,” he said.

“Congress leaders in Sircilla say I did not do any work and the Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy accuses me of taking all the funds to Sircilla. They speak to their advantage. A few leaders today are coming to Telangana and are spilling money to win elections. If BJP and Congress come and give money, take it from them, but vote only for BRS,” he added.

Pointing out that the water crisis in Sircilla was resolved with Kaleshwaram water filling all the reservoirs in the region, the Minister said he was happy and proud to interact in English with the students of the KG to PG campus of Gambhiraopet.