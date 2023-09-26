Arrest of Naidu a political issue confined to AP: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said the arrest of TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was entirely a matter pertaining to Andhra Pradesh and had no connection with Telangana.

He urged Naidu supporters not to trouble the people of Telangana by holding rallies in Hyderabad or elsewhere in Telangana in this regard and made it clear that Telangana should not be a platform for political disputes in Andhra Pradesh.

“What is happening with respect to Chandrababu Naidu is primarily a political issue confined to Andhra Pradesh. It is a battle of two political parties in Andhra Pradesh, which has no consequence or effect on Telangana or its people. Our stand is simple – what happens in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh or Andhra Pradesh is of no consequence here,” he said.

On denying permission in Hyderabad to hold political rallies and protests against the arrest of Naidu, the Minister said that YSRCP and TDP had no representation in Telangana. TDP leader Nara Lokesh had contacted him through a mutual acquaintance, seeking permission to organise a protest in Hyderabad. However, it was denied politely as it could lead to a competitive situation, potentially disrupting the peace and tranquility of the city.

“YS Jagan, Nara Lokesh and even Pawan Kalyan are good friends of mine. But we cannot compromise when it comes to the people,” he said.

On the much-hyped ‘One Nation-One Election’ move, Rama Rao debunked it as another election gimmick by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert the attention of public from real issues. He also termed the proposed delimitation of Parliament seats based on population as unjust.

“Southern States cannot be penalised for performing well in population control on the advice of the Government of India and in the interest of the nation. Cutting across political lines, people of South India will voice their concern and take the issue to the notice of Delhi. Hope wisdom will prevail,” he reiterated. The BRS will work with other like-minded political parties to raise the issue with the Centre, he added.

The Minister said both the Congress and the BJP were acting with vengence against Telangana. Notwithstanding the poll promises of the Opposition parties, he asserted that people of Telangana were with the BRS as they had faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who always delivered more than what was promised.

On leaders switching to rival parties, Rama Rao said it was a common phenomenon during the election season and more leaders from Opposition parties were joining the BRS than those who were leaving.

Rama Rao also termed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy as the most unfit political leader and union Minister in the country who failed to complete the construction of a single flyover taken up by the Centre government during his tenure.