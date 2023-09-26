CM KCR indisposed, being treated at home

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was suffering from viral fever and cough for the last one week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is suffering from a bout of viral fever and cough and is being treated at home.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao disclosed this on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was suffering from viral fever and cough for the last one week.

“He is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely.

As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days,” he said.