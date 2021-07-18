Telangana: Fisherman drowns in tank in Jagitial

Jagitial: Dyavala Prabhakar (28), a fisherman, drowned in Kalikota Suramma tank of Kathalapur mandal.
A native of Rudrangi of Rajanna-Sircilla mandal, Prabhakar went for fishing in Suramma tank on Saturday evening and did not return home.
His family members and relatives launched a search forPrabhakar in the tank on Sunday morning and found his body.
Police, on being informed, rushed to the spot, registered a case and began investigations. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.
Prabhakar leaves behind wife and a daughter.
