Telangana: Five, including two cops held in fake passport racket

Nizamabad: The police on Monday arrested two Bangladeshi residents for illegally entering the country and getting Indian passports by providing false information. The police also arrested two head constables — now promoted as Sub-inspector and ASI, and mee-Seva centre owner.

According to the police, the RGIA Police on 4 February arrested two Bangladeshi residents with the Indian passports, obtained illegally by submitting fake documents. They obtained the passports four years ago with the help of Bodhan Special Branch (SB) head constables Mallesh and Anil, and mee-Seva agent. Now Mallesh is working as Sub-inspector at Siddipet and Anil is working as ASI in Special Branch, Bodhan.

According to the locals, some Bangladeshis are migrating to Bodhan and residing illegally and obtaining fake passports. Bodhan based mee-Seva center owner created fake documents for them and SB constables issued no-objection certificates to get the passports.

