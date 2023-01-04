Hyderabad: Car crashes into vehicles, two injured

The incident occurred at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport rotary around 2 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A car allegedly driven rashly by a medico crashed into two cars resulting in injuries to two persons at Shamshabad on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport rotary around 2 am, when the medico M.Gautam (25), a resident of Banjara Hills, who was driving in a rash and negligent manner first hit an auto-rickshaw injuring its driver Mohd.Tajuddin. The vehicle then went on to hit another car and then a motorcycle injuring the motorist.

Also Read Help just a call away on ORR

On receiving information, the RGIA police reached the spot and detained Gautam. The result of a breath analyser test for drunk driving came negative. The police have collect his samples and sent it to the forensic science laboratory.