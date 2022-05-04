Free Mee Seva centres opened for issuing certificates to job aspirants in Siddipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao opened two free Mee Seva Centres at MLA Camp office in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated two free Mee Seva centres to issue Caste, Income, Residence, EWS, and other certificates to job aspirants at the MLA Camp office Siddipet on Wednesday evening. Since the Minister has received several complaints from job aspirants over the delay in issuing certificates, Rao has instructed the revenue officials to open some additional Mee Seva Centres across the district for the benefit of job aspirants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has said that these two Mee Seva centres will issue the certificates to the aspirants without accepting any fee from them within 24 hours after receiving the application.

Suggesting the aspirants concentrate just on studies, he said that the State government will carry out the entire recruitment process with utmost transparency.

He further said that they have also cancelled the interviews for both the Group-I and Group-II services with the sole objective to ensure transparency in the entire process. Saying that the process was on to induct over 91,000 employees into different departments of State government, Rao said that they have already issued notifications for recruiting 20,000 personnel into different uniform services and 503 personnel into Group-I service. He further said that they will shortly issue notifications for the remaining posts.

