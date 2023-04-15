Hyderabad: Body of unidentified woman found in Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman was found in Shamshabad on Friday late evening. Police are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder.

According to the RGIA police, the highly decomposed body of the woman, who is suspected to be a transgender person, was found by the villagers at a real estate venture adjacent to the service road in Shamshabad, who then alerted the police.

On receiving information, the police along with the CLUES reached the spot. The RGIA police booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and efforts were on to identify the victim.