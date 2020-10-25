Telangana: Five killed in house collapse in Wanaparthy

The entire family consisting of four sons, four daughters in law and grandchildren gathered in the village to observe the first death anniversary of Komati Chevva Narasimha.

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck a family which was observing the death anniversary of an elder, when the mud roof of the house collapsed killing five women family members in Buddaram village of Gopalpet mandal in Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The entire family consisting of four sons, four daughters in law and grandchildren gathered in the village to observe the first death anniversary of Komati Chevva Narasimha. Apparently, all the womenfolk were sleeping in the room, whose roof collapsed around midnight. The ancestral home was lying unused for some time, it was said.

The dead were identified as Chevva Manemma (68), Supraja (38), Vaishnavi (21), Rinki (18), Umadevi (38). Two others sustained minor injuries in the incident that sent the entire village into a shock on Dasara festival day.

The incharge SP of the district Saisekhar and other officials rushed to the spot.