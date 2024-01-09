Telangana: Five-member committee appointed to restructure Dharani portal

All the revenue officers have been directed to extend full cooperation to the committee in this regards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:16 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee on Dharani portal to examine and make recommendations to resolve the issues pertaining to the Dharani land registration and management system as well as restructuring of the website.

Apart from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration being appointed as member convener, the committee will have farmers union leader and Congress Kisan Cell vice president M Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, and retired special grade deputy collector B Madhusudan as members. It has suggested that the district collectors or revenue officers may be co-opted in the committee, if necessary.