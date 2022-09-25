Rectify errors in Dharani portal: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday demanded that the State government rectify errors in the Dharani portal and ensure that buyers and sellers carry out transactions pertaining to registration of agricultural lands in a hassle-free manner.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that four lakh people had lodged complaints stating they were facing problems on the portal. Finding fault with the State government for threatening the Central government to increase the State’s borrowing capacity, Reddy alleged that the State government was not in a position to pay salaries to government employees.

Asking as to why the State government failed to give funds to gram panchayats for the last eight years, Reddy said he was ready for a debate on the issue on behalf of the Central government. He requested the State government to take stern action against land grabbing and encroachments across the State.

Meanwhile, Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday flayed the ruling party for spreading ‘false propaganda’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The people, who are noticing the false propaganda against Modi by certain political parties, will teach them a lesson,” he said after visiting various localities in Rajendranagar assembly constituency here.