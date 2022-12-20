Telangana formulated clear goal of new jobs in formal sector: CS

CS Somesh Kumar said that the State government had formulated a clear goal of creating new jobs in the formal sector, rapid economic growth annually and to achieve a high GSDP growth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Tuesday that the State government had formulated a clear goal of creating new jobs in the formal sector, rapid economic growth annually and to achieve a high GSDP growth.

Taking part in a video conference held by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery with union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Chief Secretaries of all States on the issue “District as a driver of economic development” from New Delhi on Tuesday, Somesh Kumar, while presenting the State’s perspective on planning with a special focus on Karimnagar district as a fulcrum of development, said the State had achieved rapid progress during the last eight years since its formation which was evident from the GSDP increasing from Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 11.58 crore last year.

Also Read Telangana surpasses Haritha Haram target

The Chief Secretary said government departments typically work in a conventional approach focussing only on their departments budgets and targets, whereas in Telangana, a new approach was introduced by asking departments to prepare how each of them could contribute to enhancing GSDP, improving the economy and creating new jobs. Accordingly brainstorming sessions were held with all line departments and new focus was laid on jobs and entrepreneurship which would help in achieving rapid economic growth, he said and added that the growth drivers were identified in every department and thrust was laid on convergence with other departments.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Karimnagar, Garima Agarwal gave a brief overview of the district economy and highlighted how State action plans were being executed at the district level. Development of Manair Riverfront, increase in oil palm cultivation and Dalit Bandhu scheme were identified as the new catalysts of growth in the district, she said.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (AH) Adhar Sinha, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (Agriculture) Raghunandan Rao, Secretary (SC Department) Rahul Bojja, Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Christina Zongthu and others were present.