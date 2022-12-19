Telangana surpasses Haritha Haram target

Plants 20.25 cr saplings against the target of 19.54 cr this year

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its good performance this year too, the State Forest Department has planted 20.25 crore saplings under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram against a target of 19.54 crore.

With the target being surpassed this year, the department now aims at planting 20.02 crore saplings next year. To this effect, district-wise targets have already been shared with district administrations for advance planning and taking up plantation drives effectively.

Generally, the plantation drives were planned in a way to complete the exercise by November-December. Like last year, this time too, the department has successfully planted saplings more than the set target, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal said.

In February, if required, officials take up avenue plantations at identified locations along prominent roads and on medians. But a lot of emphasis is laid on regular watering during this time, he said.

The availability and sourcing of quality seedlings are key for the success of plantation drives. Apart from 500 nurseries maintained by the Forest Department, there are 15,000 across the State, with at least one in every gram panchayat. These are maintained by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

All the saplings are arranged for plantation and distribution two months in advance. In addition to the plantation drive, equal focus is laid on the survival of the saplings.

Officials of the Forest and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments conduct a physical inspection of the saplings planted in their respective limits and the same are geo-tagged.

Apart from ensuring data authenticity in terms of plantations, the exercise also aids in curbing unauthorised felling of trees. After the physical inspection, the department personnel upload the data online, Dobriyal said. Regarding the survival of saplings, he said the target was to ensure 85 per cent live. “We have been achieving the survival targets religiously,” he said.

Over 22,000 trees to be felled in Maharashtra

At a time when Telangana is leading the chart in increasing forest cover, several States are lagging behind on this front. In fact, some States are cutting down their existing green cover without looking for bridging the gap.

For instance, in Maharashtra, over 22,000 mangrove trees are likely to be cut in Mumbai and neighbouring districts for the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, there is an increase of 632 sqkm between ISFR 2019 and 2021 in Telangana, which is the second-highest increase in forest cover in the country. Interestingly, in Maharashtra, the increase is just 20 sqkm.

According to reports, the Bombay High Court has permitted the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to cut around 22,000 mangrove trees in Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts.

However, the NHSRCL has been directed to comply with the norms set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority while executing the works.