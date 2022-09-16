Niti Aayog committee hails Dalit Bandhu

Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Niti Aayog members visiting Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad on Friday.

Karimnagar: Members of Niti Aayog hailed Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented in the state for economic and social growth of the dalits.

Niti Aayog committee members led by Vishwanath Bishnoi examined Dalit Bandhu units including paper plates manufacturing, embroidery, and non-woven bags manufacturing units in Huzurabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, they appreciated the state government for providing dalits Rs 10 lakh to establish industries and other business units. The scheme would help dalits to emerge as business persons.

Niti Aayog members Kumar Jain, Nikitha Jain, Yashasvin Saraswathi, Iramai, SC corporation special officer Suresh, Nehru Yuvakendra coordinator Venkat were among those who visited the Dalit Bandhu units.