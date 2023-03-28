Telangana: Fortified Rice Distribution in 11 districts from April

Steps were being taken to distribute fortified rice in phases till March 2024 in other districts as well, said Minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: The State government will begin distribution of Fortified Rice through Public Distribution System to every ration card holder in 11 districts along with welfare hostels, gurukulas, ICDS and mid-day meal schemes across the State from April .

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar announced this during a review meeting with senior officials of the Civil Supplies Department here on Tuesday. Fortification increases rice’s content of essential micronutrients, especially iron, vitamin B12, and folic acid, which together prevent issues like anaemia and micronutrient deficiency among people, he said.

The Minister said blending units have been set up in almost all the mills in the State and that 35 lakh metric tonnes of fortified rice has been provided to Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Civil Supplies Corporation has already collected 11 lakh metric tonnes for public distribution needs. Steps were being taken to distribute fortified rice in phases till March 2024 in other districts as well, he said.

Fortified rice is being supplied from April, 2021 in a phased manner leveraging domestic supply chain through Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the State. The fortified rice scheme was launched as a pilot project in Bhupalpally district and then extended to ICDS, mid-day meal scheme and social welfare hostels across the State and from May 2022, it was being implemented in Adilabad, Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Recently, the Civil Supplies Department took the decision to take up distribution of fortified rice in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Mancherial, Nirmal, Khammam and Vikarabad districts from April, the Minister informed.

