Telangana: Foundation stone laid for Bharosa centres in five districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

File Photo of DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Friday laid foundation stone for construction of Bharosa Centres in five districts – Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Mahbubabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said efforts were on to set up Bharosa Centres in all the districts in the State. The police department was according top priority for the safety and security of the women and as part of it, the Bharosa Centres were established.

The department has already established 12 centres in the State. The Bharosa Centre is a support center for women and children in distress and provides integrated assistance through police, medical, legal, and prosecution services along with psycho therapeutic counselling apart from relief and rehabilitation as per victim’s requirements.