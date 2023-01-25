Telangana: Foundation to be laid for 32 BC Atma Gourava Bhavans on Feb 5, 6

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said all these buildings would be ready for inauguration on the festive occasion of Dasara this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: The foundation laying ceremony for construction of the Atma Gourava Bhavans (self-respect buildings) of 32 BC communities in about 87.3 acres will be held at Kokapet on February 5 and Uppal Bhagayat and Peerjadiguda on February 6. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said all these buildings would be ready for inauguration on the festive occasion of Dasara this year.

Kamalakar, who held a meeting with the 32 BC caste representatives here on Wednesday, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had allotted land worth crores of rupees for construction of the buildings for 41 BC communities seperately. Several organisations pertaining to each community have come together for construction of their self-respect buildings and submitted applications in this regard.

“The construction of the buildings where approvals have been already obtained, will have the slabs completed by March 31. If any other community does not come forward, the State government will take up the construction. However, the BC castes should come together and take a decision on unification of their organisations to facilitate the construction of these buildings.” he advised. These buildings will comprise several facilities including function halls, conference halls, student hostels and recreation among others.

The Minister instructed the officials to form an adhoc committee with officials from the BC Welfare, HMDA, HMWSSB, Power, and Roads and Buildings departments for better coordination and taking up the infrastructure development works including roads, power transmission lines, drinking water and drainage pipelines in these layouts. The government has also appointed liasoning officers for each of these buildings, to coordinate with the caste organisations.