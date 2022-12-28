Slew of projects by HMWSSB in 2022 ensure steady supply of drinking water

Published Date - 12:47 AM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: A slew of projects that were specifically aimed at ensuring a steady supply of drinking water to households and also to address the possible future demands in the State’s capital in the coming decades, were taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in 2022.

As a part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II project, the Water Board laid water pipelines in over 500 colonies located beyond Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within the ORR jurisdiction.

Once the construction of reservoirs at these places is completed, water supply will start in these colonies. The HMWS&SB is planning to complete the entire project by December 2023.

With the city drastically expanding, there are over 1,200 colonies (most of them new) located beyond GHMC limits and within ORR jurisdiction where drinking water has to be supplied.

“We signed the agreement on January 2022 after the identification of colonies. Since the date of the agreement, the number of colonies has increased,” a Water Board official, said.

The ORR Phase-II project being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore will provide drinking water to Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, housing layouts, and gated communities.

According to Water Board officials, at present, the water requirement of Hyderabad is 37 TMC which is expected to go up to 47.76 TMS in 2035, 58.98 TMC by 2050, 67.71 TMC by 2065, and 70.97 TMC by 2072.

Keeping in mind the rapid growth of Hyderabad and the huge projected demand for drinking water in the coming decades, the State government has directed the Water Board to implement Sunkishala Intake Project.

Once this project is completed, the drinking water needs of people living in the GHMC limits and Hyderabad urban agglomeration area can be met even if there is deficient rainfall.

Another unique initiative taken up by the Water Board this year is to take up the construction of 31 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Greater Hyderabad with an ambition of treating 1257.50 Million Litres Per Day (MLDs) of sewage under three packages at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore with an intention of ensuring 100 percent sewage treatment in the city.

The Water Board set itself the target of June 2023 to complete all the STP works, which would make Hyderabad the only city in the country that treats its entire sewage.