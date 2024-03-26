Telangana: Four booked for grabbing land using forged documents

Former Chinthakunta sarpanch and husband of Kothapalli ZPTC, Pittala Ravinder, Gaddam Adireddy, Nyalamadugu Rajaiah and the then Tahsildar Mohan Reddy were booked under various sections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 11:11 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Karimnagar rural police registered a case against four persons including a revenue official for occupying land by forging documents and arrested one of the accused on Tuesday.

Pittala Ravinder was arrested and produced before court.

According to police, Govinda Rao owned 20 guntas of land in survey number 106 on the outskirts of Chinthakunta village. In Dharani portal, the land was registered in the name of Govinda Rao. However, the name was changed in the ‘pahani’ by tampering and was transferred onto the name of Nyalamadugu Chinna Veeraiah.

The then sarpanch Ravinder noticed this and in an attempt to grab the land, transferred the land onto the name of Rajaiah, whose father’s name was also Veeraiah. He did this by colluding with the then Tahsildar Mohan Reddy, police said.

According to free agreement, the land, later, was transferred onto the name of Gadda Adi Reddy in 2009. In 2010, Ravinder registered the land onto his name and started cultivation.

When Govinda Rao’s son Devidas Rao questioned this, Ravinder allegedly threatened to kill him. Based on the complaint lodged by Rao, police registered the case and began investigation and found that the documents were forged.

In another land grabbing incident, Karimnagar rural police registered a case against five persons. Thommudru Narasimha Rao, Akula Prakash, Mohammad Abdul Hafiz, Uppu Suresh and Katta Ramya were booked under various sections for selling land to multiple persons allegedly by creating fake documents in Vallampahad. Police arrested Akula Prakash and produced him before court.