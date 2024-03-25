| Holi Celebrated On Grand Scale In Old Karimnagar

Holi celebrated on grand scale in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 06:41 PM

Karimnagar: Holi, a festival of colors, was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday. Irrespective of age, people of all age groups celebrated the event by applying color to each other.

All sections of the people including MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other public representatives, Collectors, police officers and other government officials have also celebrated the festival.

Karimnagar MP and BJP national general, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLAs Ch Vijayaramana Rao (Peddapalli), Makkan Singh Raj Thakur (Ramagundam), MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others celebrated the event at their residences.

Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy and Additional Collector Praful Desai also celebrated holi in their camp offices. Officials of various departments and staff greeted collector and additional collector.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner, M Srinivasulu, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan (Rajanna-Sircilla) and Sunpreet Singh (Jagtial) and other officials also participated in celebrations.