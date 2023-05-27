Telangana: Four warehouses readied for storing paddy in Kothagudem

The four temporary warehouses were prepared to store the grain from getting wet due to untimely rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep D said that special godowns have been readied at Bhadrachalam, Paloncha, Tekulapalli and Dammapet mandals in the district to store paddy purchased at procurement centres.

The above four temporary warehouses were prepared to store the grain from getting wet due to untimely rains. The farmers should exercise restraint and cooperate with the government machinery. Problems caused due to untimely rains would be solved in the next four to five days.

The process of paddy purchase would be completed in the coming weeks. Porters were unable to unload the grain CMR mills as they were suffering from sunstroke due to intense summer heat, the Collector said.

Farmers should not lose heart as all the problems would be resolved and paddy would be purchased without any trouble to the farmers. Farmers should bring paddy to procurement centres as per government guidelines, he added.

