Jagannadhapuram GP in Kothagudem wins National Water Award-2023

The award consisting of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy with citation would be presented on June 17 by Union Jal Shakti Ministry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Percolation Tank

Kothagudem: Jagannadhapuram gram panchayat in Mulkalapally mandal in the district has bagged National Water Award-2023 under ‘Best Village Panchayat’ category at national level for its water conservation measures. The award consisting of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy with citation would be presented on June 17 by union Jal Shakti Ministry. With water conservation measures undertaken a water storage capacity of 27.63 lakh cubic metres was developed in the gram panchayat (GP).

The irrigation facility, which was available to 2,553 acres in 2020, has increased to 5,356 acres in 2022. Thus the irrigation facility was provided to an additional 2,803 acres of land. Cultivation of crops has increased from 6,332 acres in 2020 to 10,095 acres in 2022. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty congratulated the sarpanch Gaddam Bhavani. Different water conservation activities being carried out in the district were becoming ideal for other districts, he said.

Anudeep said a Central team inspected the village in February this year to study the measures taken at the field level to protect the depleting groundwater. 62 desiltation works have been done in tanks, large and small ponds and check dams under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme. With the works undertaken during 2020-21 and 2021-22, 79, 618 cubic metres of water storage capacity has increased. 16 tanks under Mission Kakatiya, two percolation tanks under watershed and one percolation tank under Mission Amrit Sarovar have been restored.

As part of the watershed programme, 6.50 lakh cubic metres of water storage capacity has been developed through 134 different water conservation works. Through the Irrigation Department one lakh cubic metres of water storage capacity was stabilised with 22 NREGS works in 1087 acres of land, the Collector said.

