Telangana: Fresh DSC notification with 11K vacancies to be issued on Thursday

Earlier DSC 2023 notification for 5,089 vacancies has been cancelled by the School Education department

28 February 2024

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Wednesday cancelled the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2023 notification for 5,089 teacher posts and a fresh notification will be issued with 11,062 vacancies on Thursday.

The fresh notification will comprise vacancies of 6,508 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 2,629 School Assistants (SA), 727 Language Pandits (LP), 182 Physical Education Teachers (PET), and 1,016 Special Education Teachers with 220 posts under SA cadre and 796 under SGT cadre. These posts also include 5,089 vacancies that were notified by the previous BRS government.

Earlier DSC attracted applications from 1.77 lakh candidates. All candidates who applied in response to earlier notification have been informed that their applications would be automatically carried forward in the fresh notification to be issued. They need not apply again, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recruitment tests in the computer-based mode are likely to be conducted in the month of May/June. Since some candidates appear for multiple posts like SGT and SA, plans are being made to conduct recruitment exams on different dates.