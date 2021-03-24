Telangana fulfilling Gandhi’s Gram Swarajya dream: Errabelli

Minister says around 4,061 new gram panchayats created after State formation for better and effective governance

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday said the State government was realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Swarajya’ by strengthening rural local bodies and creating basic infrastructure for villages to prosper.

He said nearly 90 per cent works like crematoriums, dumping yards, nurseries, Palle Prakruthi Vanams (nature parks) and tractors with water tankers and trolleys were completed in 12,769 villages spread across the State.

In response to a question during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, Dayakar Rao said around 4,061 new gram panchayats were created after the State formation and their number has been increased to a total 12,769 for effective governance of rural areas. Of these, the State government took up construction of 12,742 Vaikuntadhamams, 12,735 dumping yards, 12,756 nurseries and other facilities. The government supplied 12,769 tractors with water tankers and trolley for benefit of all the gram panchayats.

“Construction of 8,001 cemeteries and 12,301 dumping yards have been completed in the State with an expenditure of Rs 1,554.76 crore and Rs 318.99 crore respectively. The remaining works are in various stages of completion and will be ready by April 30 this year,” the Minister said. He requested all the MLAs to review the extent of works completed in the villages within their respective constituencies. He said permits were being issued for laying borewells in crematoriums where there is a water shortage.

Dayakar Rao said about 10.0 crore saplings were planted through the village nurseries and 86 per cent of them were safeguarded till they survived. About Rs 237 crore were spent in 2019-20 for developing greenary in villages. The officials have set a target of planting 23.54 crore saplings in 2020-21 which is nearing completion.

Taking a dig at the Centre, the Minister said the Union government was showering praises and presenting awards for rural development under different categories, but the same was not transforming into funds. “We are being presented with so many shawls and awards that we are unable to bear the burden. Though it is a proud moment for the State, it would have better if these praises and awards transformed into funds. The Centre is not releasing any additional funds despite acknowledging our performance,” he said.

He wondered if the BJP MLAs and MPs in the State could use their influence with the Centre and get funds to the State rather than criticising the State government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .