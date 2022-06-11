Telangana fulfills Ambedkar’s aspirations: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar distributing Dalit Bandhu units to beneficiareis in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar were being fulfilled in Telangana state through implementation of various schemes for the welfare of dalits and other downtrodden sections.

Economic and social growth of dalits was the main aim of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. So, state government was taking various measures and introducing innovative schemes for the welfare of dalits, he said while distributing Dalit Bandhu units to the beneficiaries from Taheer kondapur at MPDO office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that dalits have been thrown back economically and socially since a long time. In order to strengthen economic conditions of dalit, the Chief Minister has introduced dalit bandhu scheme.

The scheme, which was designed for the comprehensive development of dalits would also help the future generations of the community.

It was possible to get more profits if two to three beneficiaries join and establish a big unit by forming a group. Dalits, who used to work as drivers till recent past, were becoming owners of various vehicles by getting benefit under dalit bandhu scheme.

Informing that all dalits would be given dalit bandhu units in a phased manner, Kamalakar warned to take serious action if anybody tries to side track dalit bandhu units.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated sub-station in Bank colony while participating in Pattana Pragathi programme held in 40th division here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that massive changes were taking place in towns as well as rural areas with the launch of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

In order to solve the long standing electricity related problems, electricity day was observed on Saturday. Sub-station was inaugurated to put an end to power interruption.