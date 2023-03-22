Telangana: Gajwel mechanic enters Limca Book of Records

Amjad Pasha made 35 motorcycles in different designs, two tractors, three autos, and 51 tiny cycles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Mechanic Amjad Pasha receiving Limca Book of Records certificate in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Siddipet: A mechanic living in Gajwel town has his name in the Limca Book of Records by making some unique models of cycles.

Amjad Pasha (46) had manufactured a 7-feet height cycle with an upside down seat. Pasha rode the cycle on Gajwel roads quite often by sitting on the cycle upside down.

Pasha had also manufactured another 15 feet cycle. Apart from these two cycles, Pasha made 35 motorcycles in different designs, two tractors, three autos, and 51 tiny cycles.

The verification by the Limca Book officials was done last year and Pasha got the certificate on Wednesday.