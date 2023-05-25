Telangana: GEM participants march through NTPC-Ramagundam for sanitation

A morning walk was organized as part of the ongoing cleanliness drive, Swachhta Pakhwada, for the participants of Girl Empowerment Mission-2023 at NTPC Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

GEM girls planting saplings as part of Swachhta Pakhwada in NTPC on Thursday.

Peddapalli: A morning walk was organized as part of the ongoing cleanliness drive, Swachhta Pakhwada, for the participants of Girl Empowerment Mission-2023 at NTPC Ramagundam, guided by the Deepthi Mahila Samithi (DMS).

The enthusiastic GEM participants marched through the streets of NTPC Ramagundam permanent township, holding placards and chanting slogans to raise awareness about sanitation and hygiene.

Following the morning walk, the GEM participants and the office bearers of DMS engaged in a tree plantation activity.

Addressing the gathering, Usha Kumar, President of DMS, emphasized their commitment to helping GEM participants understand their environmental responsibilities. She encouraged them to adopt healthy habits for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings, ensuring a safe and secure future. Kumar assured continued support towards these goals.

In preparation for the event, the girls had a placard-making session the previous day, where they had the opportunity to showcase their creativity and imagination.