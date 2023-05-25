Telangana: Rythu Bima provides relief for 16,601 families in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Rythu Bima, the unique group life insurance scheme for farmers in the State launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has proved to be a boon for farmers’ families in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. It has come as a major source of financial relief to families bereaved by farmers’ untimely deaths.

According to officials, insurance claims worth Rs 830.35 crore have been settled so far covering around 16,601 farmers’ families in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district since the launch of the scheme in August 2018, with each family receiving Rs 5 lakh.

Susheelamma from Jammiched, Gadwal district, who received assistance from the government said: “The scheme introduced by the Chief Minister has been a huge help to our family. My husband passed away less than five years ago, and we were struggling to make ends meet. But thanks to the income from the scheme, we were able to get my daughter married and build a house. We are now able to cultivate crops on our three acres of land, and we are very grateful to CM KCR for introducing such a helpful scheme.”

In the past, government schemes were often not delivered to the intended beneficiaries because of middlemen. These middlemen would take a cut of the benefits, leaving less for the beneficiaries. In order to ensure that farmers’ families received the full benefits of government schemes, the Chief Minister has taken steps to deposit the money directly into the nominee’s account. This has eliminated the need for middlemen and ensured that the benefits go directly to the people who need them most, officials said.

Distribution of Rythu Bima

Jogulamba Gadwal

Farmers: 2,467

Assistance: Rs.123.35 Cr

Mahabubnagar

Farmers: 3,653

Assistance: Rs.182.65 Cr

Narayanpet

Farmers: 3415

Assistance Rs.170.75 Cr

Nagarkurnool

Farmers: 4,323

Assistance: Rs.216.15 Cr

Wanaparthy

Farmers:2,743

Assistance: Rs.137.15 Cr

