Telangana giving impetus to EV ecosystem: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:46 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at the launch of the first edition of Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

Hyderabad: Telangana is committed to providing an impetus to electric vehicle adoption and aims to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to electric mobility, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the first edition of Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, he said Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability and clean energy. “We strongly believe India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and its supply chain,” he said.

“With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24×7 electricity, we aim to become the most ‘electrified State’ in mobility in India,” he added.

Telangana is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to bring manufacturing of various components of the ecosystem such as cell manufacturing, cell component manufacturing, battery swapping stations, EV manufacturing in 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and buses, and taking steps towards refining Lithium in the State, he said.

“Hyderabad is leading in the development of advanced automotive technologies in India including Advanced driver-assistance systems, digital cockpit solutions, vehicle-to everything connectivity, and automotive cybersecurity. In the coming years, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will prove to be the pioneer platform for the automobile companies to launch and showcase their next-gen EV models,” Rama Rao said.

Telangana is home to leading Indian and global companies such as Mahindra, Olectra, ZF, Mytrah, Gravton, Hyundai Mobis, One Moto, and Pure EV, among others.

The Minister took a tour of the E-Motor Show and unveiled Citroen eC3, an all-electric car, and electric 2-wheelers- Quantum Energy EV Plasma and Hop Electric OXO.

The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is a right step in the direction towards creating a sustainable future, said Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement, Telangana.

Hyderabad is now positioned among the global cities in hosting the prestigious Formula E race, said Sujai Karampuri, Director of Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing in Telangana. He expressed happiness at the global participation in the inaugural edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show.

“EV vehicles require special tyres. We have a range of EV products which are apt for EV vehicles. Our tyres are designed to accentuate vehicle performance,” said Ankur Thakur, Head (Marketing-Consumer Business), Apollo Tyres.

Leading automobile brands including Apollo, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Citroen, TVS, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai, and ZF among others are participating in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The show will be on till February 10 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

Minister @KTRBRS today inaugurated #HyderabadEMotorShow2023, held as part of annual Hyderabad #EMobilityWeek. In the years to come, the e-motor show will emerge as a pioneering platform for automobile companies to launch and showcase their next generation EV models. pic.twitter.com/7g4GpUSUMu — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) February 8, 2023