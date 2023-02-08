| Us Based Providence Systems To Triple Manpower In Hyderabad Ktr

US-based Providence Systems to triple manpower in Hyderabad: KTR

Providence President and Chief Executive Officer Dr Rod Hochman, Chief Information Officer BJ Moore and its India Head Murali Krishna met Rama Rao Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Joining the list of companies that are expanding in Hyderabad, US-based Providence Health Systems is set to triple their employee numbers from 1,000 to 3,000 plus in Hyderabad, announced IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“More good news for Telangana youngsters. Happy to share that US based Providence Health Systems is set to triple their employee numbers from 1,000 to 3,000 plus in Hyderabad,” the Minister announced on micro-blogging platform Twitter.