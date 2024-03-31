Telangana Government announces holiday on April 1 commemorating Shahadat Hazrat Ali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 03:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has announced a change in the date of the optional holiday commemorating Shahadat Hazrat Ali. Originally scheduled for March 31st, the holiday will now be observed on April 1st.

In a release from the Shahadat Hazrat Ali (SPL.E) Department, it was stated, “In partial modification of the orders issued in G.O.Rt No 1633, GA (SPL.E) Dept. dated 12.12.2023, notifying the General Holidays and Optional Holidays, Government hereby declares 1.04.2024 as optional holiday on the occasion of Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA), instead of 31.02.2024, declared earlier.”