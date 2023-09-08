Telangana government gears up to distribute 13,300 more double bedroom houses

KT Rama Rao said the State government was gearing up to distribute 13,300 more double bedroom houses from September 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was gearing up to distribute 13,300 more double bedroom houses from September 21 in addition to the 11,700 double bedroom houses that were allocated in the first phase. The Minister held a high level review meeting on the double-bedroom housing programme here on Friday.

During the meeting, he said the total cost of the one lakh double-bedroom house units being constructed in Greater Hyderabad limits was Rs. 9,100 crore but the market value was more than Rs. 50,000 crores. The Telangana government was allotting the houses free of cost to the underprivileged people, he said. The Telangana government’s double-bedroom housing programme was unparalleled across the country as each house was being constructed in an area of 560 square feet. Each house, which was valued about Rs. 50 lakhs was completely allotted free of cost to the underprivileged in Hyderabad, he said.

The Minister further said that these houses were being allocated to eligible beneficiaries and officials were maintaining complete transparency in the process in identifying them. MLAs or any other public representatives have any say in the process, which involves computer-based draws executed transparently in the presence of the media, he said. Appreciating the GHMC officials for their tireless commitment in executing this ambitious project, the Minister warned of stern action against officials, if there were irregularities.

Gruhalakshmi Scheme

The much-awaited Gruhalakshmi scheme is all set to be introduced shortly. Based on suggestions from Ministers, potential changes are likely to be incorporated in scheme for GHMC area and were under active consideration by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The government would soon release detailed guidelines about notary properties in the city, the Minister said.

He also said the process of regularizing house plots under GO 58 and 59 had brought much-needed relief to the people in the city. He added that the government was gearing up to clear encroachments on the bank of River Musi and allocate double bedroom houses for the oustees living in these areas.

The Minister also stated that various welfare schemes including construction of double-bedroom houses, regularization of plots, and notary assets have benefited about 15,000 to 20,000 people in each assembly segment.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, Mahmood Ali, and Mallareddy, besides MLAs, MLCs and District Collectors from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal attended the meeting.