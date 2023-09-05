How KTR’s Dubai visit and NAFFCO tie-up can change multiple dynamics

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao meeting with NAFFCO reflects the Telangana government's efforts to quality and sustainable growth

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Dubai: While Telangana continues to lead in the overall growth rate and real estate demand with vertical expansion, not just in Hyderabad but across the State, focus is now also on critical aspects like fire safety.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao meeting with NAFFCO, a giant in fire safety equipment not only in the Middle East but across the globe, reflects the Telangana government’s efforts to quality and sustainable growth.

The Dubai-based NAFFCO, providing safety solutions to iconic projects such as the Burj Khalifa and Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, is one of the world’s leading producers and suppliers of fire safety equipment with operations across the world.

Most of the players in the fire safety field here in Dubai were surprised about NAFFCO’s decision to work with Telangana with Rama Rao’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter). According to industry sources, the firm was being pursued by Maharashtra to set up a production plant there for some time now. However, with Rama Rao’s visit to Dubai and his meeting with them, NAFFCO decided to choose Telangana instead of Maharashtra.

The collaboration with the National Academy of Construction to establish a fire safety training academy in Hyderabad is also a milestone not only for Telangana, but the country as a whole, industry sources said. Safety plays an important role across the Gulf countries where construction, oil and gas activities are crucial. The employment opportunities with lucrative salaries attract many youth from Telangana into the field here, they said.

Youngsters in Telangana and in India were hitherto dependent on foreign institutions for training before coming to Gulf countries. However, the collaboration with the NAC would be a major boost to employment prospects in the Gulf, they added.

