KTR intensifies efforts for release of Telangana NRIs in Dubai prison

Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao intensified efforts to secure the release of five Telangana Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are currently serving sentences in the Aweer Prison of Dubai. As the Dubai court rejected the amnesty petition, he urged officials of the Indian Consulate General in Dubai to take up the issue with the Dubai rulers to grant amnesty as the ultimate measure.

The Minister, who is visiting Dubai to attract investments to Telangana, turned his attention to the plight of the five NRI prisoners hailing from Rajanna-Sircilla district, to ensure their safe return to India and convened a meeting with the family members and relatives of the imprisoned individuals, the Arab lawyer representing their case, officials of the Indian Consulate General in Dubai and Dubai government authorities.

The five individuals from Rajanna-Sircilla district — Sivaratri Ravi, Sivaratri Mallesh, Gollem Nampally, Dundagula Lakshman and Sivaratri Hanumantulu — have been serving sentences in Dubai in connection with a death case. They have already completed the jail term spanning over 15 years.

Ever since the issue came to his attention, the Minister has been making efforts to secure their release. He personally visited the family of a victim from Nepal, who tragically lost his life in the same incident, and provided Diya (financial compensation) of Rs.15 lakh as per Sharia law. Subsequently, the family submitted an amnesty petition to the Dubai government, giving their consent for grant of amnesty. However, due to the gravity of the crime, the Dubai government is yet to grant amnesty.

Rama Rao also deployed an advocate in Dubai to represent the prisoners and also sent an official team to Dubai to ascertain the case’s progress. In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, all necessary documents for amnesty have been submitted to the Dubai government through the Indian Consul General’s office in 2013.

During a series of meetings held with officials from the Indian Consul General’s office and Dubai government officials, the Minister expressed his deep concern and urged for the immediate amnesty of the five persons. These individuals have already served substantial sentences and were also recognised to be having a good conduct. He appealed to the Dubai officials to cooperate and assured that he would personally provide all necessary support on behalf of the Telangana government.

During his business meetings as well, Rama Rao also sought the assistance of influential businessmen closely associated with the royal family, urging them to consider the humanitarian perspective and support amnesty for the Telangana NRIs. Responding positively to his plea, these businessmen assured to explore possibilities with the Dubai government in accordance with local laws.