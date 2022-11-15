Telangana govt asks Transgender community to register for welfare schemes

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The State government has asked members of the transgender community to register their names on the web portal https://transgender.dosje.gov.in/ for availing various welfare scheme benefits.

According to a press release issued by Department of Welfare of Disabled & Senior Citizens here on Tuesday, by registering their names through the websites, members of the community could avail welfare measures such as scholarships, skill development, employment, composite medical health insurance, Transgender certificate, identity card and even register their grievances .

Every applicant upon registering with the portal will be provided with a unique registration number and other login credentials to follow the consequent steps needed to avail the scheme benefits, the release stated.