Telangana government to set up Kodangal Area Development Authority

Telangana government has also decided to appoint a Special Officer for KADA to function under the Vikarabad Collector

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to create a Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) with Kodangal as headquarters for all the overall development of Kodangal constituency covering Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts.

The GO Ms 14 was issued to this effect on Friday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy represents Kodangal constituency in the Assembly. KADA will function under the chairmanship of the Vikarabad Collector.

The State government has also decided to appoint a Special Officer for KADA to function under the Vikarabad Collector. He will be entrusted with the task of preparing a comprehensive master plan for development of Kodangal constituency.

KADA will be involved in planning for overall development of the area and convergence of government programmes, apart from undertaking basic infrastructure works and innovative livelihood programmes for enhancement of productivity and training for employment generation activities linked to skill upgradation.

It will also be responsible for creation of health, education and other infrastructure for social development and effective utilization of all natural resources, including soil and ground water. Establishing and promoting suitable industries, especially agro-based industries, will also be part of its activities. The Planning department will be the nodal department for monitoring the programmes undertaken by KADA and providing budgetary support.