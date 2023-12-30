Telangana Govt extends accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to gig workers

Telangana government also issued orders for implementation of a social security scheme for transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards, working journalists with coverage of Rs 5 lakh as accidental insurance

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government has extended an accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to gig and platform workers. The GO Ms 31 was issued to this effect on Saturday.

The State government also issued orders for implementation of a social security scheme for transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards, working journalists with coverage of Rs 5 lakh as accidental insurance. The entire premium cost would be paid by the State government.

The Transport Commissioner was designated as Master Policy Holder and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors as Registering Authority and Claim Receiving Authority for gig and platform workers in the State.