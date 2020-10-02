Telangana Governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister went to Raj Bhavan on Friday morning and accompanied the Governor to the Bapu Ghat where the duo paid tributes to the ‘Father of Nation’

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad on Friday, marking his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister went to Raj Bhavan on Friday morning and accompanied the Governor to the Bapu Ghat where the duo paid tributes to the ‘Father of Nation’.

The Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers and others also paid floral tributes to Mahatma at the Bapu Ghat and later at the State Assembly premises as well as other government offices.

During the programme, they strictly followed the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face masks and used sanitisers. The entire Bapu Ghat premises was sanitised by the officials earlier.

KCR felicitate’s nephrologist Dr P Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao felicitated State Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s husband Dr P Soundararajan, who is a renowned nephrologist, at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Dr Soundararajan was recently selected for the Dronacharya award in nephrology by the Delhi Nephrologists Forum in recognition to his services and contribution to the field of nephrology.

The Chief Minister went to the residence of the Governor on the Raj Bhavan premises and felicitated Dr Soundararajan with a shawl and bouquet and conveyed his greetings and wishes.

He said the entire Telangana State was proud of the achievements of Dr Soundararajan and appreciated his illustrious career spanning more than 35 years in the field of Nephrology and his research contribution in the field of Nephrology and his service to the patients.

