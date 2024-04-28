BJP will pledge PSUs to corporates, says Revanth

"If you want to secure your jobs, ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi loses his job," he said at a road show in Malkajgiri here on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 11:01 PM

Hyderabad: Alleging that the BJP government would pledge the public sector units to corporate companies if elected to power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Central government employees to cast their votes wisely.

The railway, BSNL and other central government employees should be cautious.

Lashing out at BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajender, the Chief Minister said the people of Huzurabad had defeated the former Minister because he had failed to fulfill the assurances made to the people.

“Why didn’t Etala Rajender get funds from the Prime Minister for Huzurabad’s development. Did he ever bother to visit Malkajgiri earlier or speak about people’s issues?” asked Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said if the JBS elevated corridor and other projects had to be completed, Congress candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy should be elected.