CM Revanth Reddy assures development of Palamuru

The BJP had failed to fulfill the assurances made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act and had no moral right to seek votes from the people, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 May 2024, 09:21 PM

Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Stressing that the Congress government was committed for development of erstwhile Palamuru, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said since he was at the helm of affairs, this was the best opportunity to complete the pending projects and generate employment in the district.

G Chinna Reddy has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board. He was specifically asked to chalk out plans for comprehensive development of Palamuru. Likewise, AP Jithender Reddy has been made the Special Representative in New Delhi to get funds for Telangana, he said at Kothakota on Saturday.

Claiming that the Congress party always fulfilled promises made to the people, he said the party had offered him a ticket to contest from the Malkajgiri parliament seat even after losing from Kodangal in 2018. The Congress party had made DK Aruna an MLA and Minister in the past yet she was now with the BJP and instigating her party leadership to frame cases against him by the Delhi police, he said.

The BJP had failed to fulfill the assurances made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act and had no moral right to seek votes from the people, he added.