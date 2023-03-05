Telangana Governor draws flak again as she targets State over medical colleges

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan targeted the Telangana government for its complaint over the Modi government's failure to establish government medical colleges in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:21 AM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is at it again. After last week’s attempt to accuse the Telangana Chief Secretary of not visiting her as per protocol, Soundararajan on Sunday targeted the State government for its complaint over the Centre’s failure to establish government medical colleges in the State.

Soon after her tweet accusing the State of not applying for medical colleges under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, Twitterati shared her own statements from the past as well as the Centre’s response to the State’s request for medical colleges and called out her lies.

In a tweet, the Governor was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building one medical college in every district across the country under PMSSY. “Amazing infrastructure to match international standards from honb @PMOIndia GoI funded visionary schemes PMSSY one medical college in every district across Nation. Such facilities will add on to promote medical tourism potential in future.” (sic) she tweeted.

When a netizen questioned her over the Centre denying medical colleges to Telangana, she tried to blame the State government and claimed that Telangana failed to apply in time.

She quoted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia and said, “When every state applied for new med colleges under PMSSY scheme Telangana failed to apply in time as stated by Union Health minister

@MansukhMandavia. You sleep and wake up late and ask. TN got 11 medical colleges in a single Year.” (sic)

When every state applied for new med colleges under PMSSY scheme Telangana failed to apply in time as stated by Union Health minister @MansukhMandavia You sleep and wake up late and ask. TN got 11 medical colleges in a single Year — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 5, 2023

However, netizens replied with her past statements and tweets calling out her contradictory statements. In one such instance, she tried to give credit to the Prime Minister for establishment of the government medical college at Nagarkurnool though the latter was completely funded by the State government.

“Telangana started getting New Medical Colleges as per the vision of @PMOIndia “One Medical college in each District”. This is First among the new medical colleges which I mentioned. (sic)” she said in a tweet dated April 25, 2022.

Another Twitter user shared the letter written by the Union Health Minister to the State government acknowledging to have received an application for upgradation of the existing government hospitals in Khammam and Karimnagar into medical colleges.

In a letter written on August 30, 2019 to the then State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, the then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed that Telangana was not covered under Phase-I and Phase-II of the PMSSY.

Is this info you got from BJP WhatsApp university? Show us official info where central govt says state did not apply!! Take a look👇 pic.twitter.com/IuI82iXR6Q — MBR (@BharathMBNR) March 5, 2023

Then how did you come to conclusion that Telangana is going to get 8 Medical Colleges pic.twitter.com/3sYstGSnhf — Manasa.B (@Siri4BRS) March 5, 2023

Several netizens advised Soundararajan to stop acting like a BJP worker and to start behaving like the Governor of the State. They wanted her to use her official position and convince the Centre to sanction at least one medical college to undo the injustice to the State. None of the 157 medical colleges and an equal number of nursing colleges sanctioned by the Centre recently was allotted to Telangana.