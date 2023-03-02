Pending bills: Telangana Govt moves Supreme Court against Governor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to approve 10 key bills pertaining to the State which were pending with her. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

On behalf of the State government, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari filed the writ petition where the Governor has been named as the respondent. The State government decided to approach the Supreme Court as some of these bills were kept pending for more than six months in the Raj Bhavan and were not being cleared by the Governor, who reportedly refused to clarify on the inordinate delay.

Several Ministers have been openly criticising the Governor for deliberately not approving the bills, some of which were important for the functioning of State matters.