Telangana govt accords priority to women safety: Puvvada

Published: Updated On - 05:21 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar flagged off the 5K and 2K Run in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: Telangana government has accorded priority to the safety of women and launched special measures in that direction, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He along with Mayor P Neeraja, District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, flagged off SHE Teams 2K and 5K run here on Sunday.

The event based on the theme ‘Gender equality for a sustainable tomorrow’ was organised by Khammam Police Commissionerate from Sardar Patel Stadium to Lakaram Tank Bund to create awareness about women’s security and promote gender equality.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion Ajay Kumar the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the initiative of establishing SHE Teams to ensure women’s security and create a safe environment for them across the State. As a result incidents of violence, hooliganism against women and chain snatchings have decreased. By increasing surveillance with CCTV cameras system crime could be kept under control, the minister noted.

Ajay Kumar lauded the police commissionerate for organising a campaign on women’s safety and gender equality through the run and said the government would continue its efforts for the safety of women and their welfare.

Collector Gautham felt that friendly policing measures would help to improve public relations and public safety. Commissioner of Police Warrier informed that the city was brought under round the clock surveillance by installing as many as 10,000 CCTV cameras.

The Minister presented certificates of appreciation and medals to those who completed the run. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCP I Pooja, additional DCPs Ghaush Alam and Subhash Chandra Bose, ACPs Sneha Mehra, Anjaneyulu, Ramoji Ramesh, Vijaya Babu, Prasanna Kumar, Baswa Reddy, Ramanujam, Ventaka Swamy, CI N Anjali and others were present.

