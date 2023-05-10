Telangana Govt allocates Rs 15 crore for double lane road from Duggondi to Girnibavi

The existing eight-km long single road will be widened to a seven-metre double lane road by the Roads and Buildings department

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Warangal: The State government has accorded administrative sanction and allocated Rs 15 crore for the construction of a double lane road from Duggondi to Girnibavi in the district. The existing eight-km long single road will be widened to a seven-metre double lane road by the Roads and Buildings department.

Following the initiative by Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, the estimate of Rs 15 crore were prepared by R&B engineers and submitted to the State government for its approval.

The people of Duggondi mandal are elated with this development as the double lane road will be very useful in connecting Duggondi to Narsampet and the district centre via Girnibavi. The R&B officials have already started the exercise to undertake the road works and are expected to begin the tender process soon.

“The BRS government has been giving high priority to the development of roads since its formation in 2014. It has been allocating huge funds constructing new roads and repairing the roads damaged by heavy rains, mainly in the Narsampet Assembly Constituency. With the development of the Duggondi-Girnibavi double road, the road from Duggondi to Warangal-Narsampet main road will be improved, making it easier for people to commute,” said MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

There is already a two-lane road from Duggondi to Mohammadgousepally village in Mulugu mandal via Nandigama in Nallabelli mandal. Apart from this, the road connectivity from Duggondi to Shanigaram village via Nallabelli is also good.