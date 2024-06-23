Telangana govt allows hike in rates for special shows of Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Telangana government allows enhanced rates for Telugu blockbuster movie Kalki 2898 AD, permits special shows for a week ahead of the movie release on June 27

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 03:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders allowing makers of “Kalki 2898 AD” to enhance rates of entry tickets and also allowed screening of special shows, even as the movie is to be released on June 27.

According to a government order, the film makers are permitted to screen a sixth show (special show) at 5:30 am on the release day, with an enhanced rate of Rs. 200 (inclusive of GST). Additionally, the movie will be screened five times a day for the first eight days, from June 27 to July 4, in all theaters where it is released.

For regular shows, the government has granted a special hike of Rs. 75 in single screens and Rs. 100 in multiplexes across the state for this period. This means ticket prices will be Rs. 413 in multiplexes and Rs. 265 in single screens, exclusive of 3D charges. For the special sixth show on opening day, ticket prices will be Rs. 495 in multiplexes and Rs. 377 in single screens, also exclusive of 3D charges.

While fans were thrilled at the opportunity to watch the film so early on Thursday, many on social media users rued the high costs.“Telugu movie industry is facing a tough time with early OTT releases. Adding exorbitant ticket prices for films like #Kalki is a big no! Who will come to theatres if this continues? Let’s keep our cinema affordable and accessible, like it’s always been. Don’t make movies a luxury,” opined a user.

Produced by Vyjayanthi movies, the high-budget film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, is going to release Pan-India.