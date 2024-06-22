| Amitabh Bachchan Voices Song For Kalki 2898 Ad Calls It Tough For A Non Singer

Amitabh Bachchan voices song for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, calls it “tough for a non-singer”

Amitabh Shared Details About Film's Heavy Costumes and Prosthetics on His Blog

By IANS Updated On - 22 June 2024, 12:32 PM

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has lent his voice to a song in the Hindi version of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and said that it is “tough for a non-singer,” but “recordists today do unbelievable magic”.

Amitabh took to his blog and shared details about the heavy costumes and prosthetics involved in the film.

“With all the costume heavy and the prosthetics .. and make up for hours and hours for KALKI .. the trailer of which has been released today,” Big B wrote.

The actor then spoke about the song he lent his voice to for the film, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

“And yes, the Hindi version – the song sung by moi… tough for a non-singer, but recordists today do unbelievable magic with their electronic equipment… and, BADUMMBAAA, a song comes out. It’s on YouTube and on my social media… Twitter, FB, and Insta.”

The cine icon then went on to share a “learning” from “one of this generation,” which includes his grandchildren Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan.

“Make a call on mobile, hear the bell ringing, but if it saying on the top ‘calling’… the call is not going through. If it says ‘ringing’ then it is. Never knew about this at all… gosh I am such a dodo… know nothing at all… the learning graph is spiraling downwards.”

Speaking about ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘, which is directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is inspired by Hindu mythology and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD.

It is reportedly based on the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

The legendary actor will be seen portraying the role of Ashwatthama, a captivating figure in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

The film is set to release on June 27.